BoA seeks Reps buy-in for nationwide farm mechanisation

…says scheme can tackle hunger, insecurity

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Bank of Agriculture (BoA) has called for collaboration with members of the House of Representatives to drive large-scale mechanisation of arable land across Nigeria’s 360 federal constituencies.

Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Ayo Sotinriade, made the proposal during a presentation at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja, outlining a plan aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and addressing food insecurity.

Speaking with journalists after the session, Sotinriade said the initiative is structured to deliver multiple economic benefits, including job creation, poverty reduction and improved national food output.

“This initiative is designed to boost agricultural productivity, create jobs, reduce hunger, and address some of the underlying drivers of insecurity across the country,” he said.

He explained that the programme would require each lawmaker to fund 60 per cent of the cost of a tractor, which would be deployed within their constituencies to support local farmers.

According to him, the intervention could significantly scale up farming operations nationwide, noting that “a single tractor can mechanise a minimum of five hectares per hour and up to 600 hectares annually.”

“With a projected deployment of about 2,000 tractors nationwide, we are looking at the possibility of covering up to 1.2 million hectares of farmland every year,” he added.

Sotinriade described the proposal as a shift from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, stressing that it could position Nigeria as a net exporter of food if fully implemented.

He further disclosed that participating constituencies would establish agricultural hubs to support the scheme, including land allocation and a structured system for tractor usage.

“Once a member acquires the tractor, they will also provide secured land where we will establish a farming hub, alongside a tractor booking system to ensure efficient usage,” he said.

The BoA boss noted that the hubs would function as integrated service centres, offering farmers access to inputs, irrigation, aggregation systems, financial services and extension support.

He added that the programme is expected to improve yields significantly, targeting output levels of over two tonnes per hectare, while irrigation facilities would enable year-round farming.

“If this is achieved, it will go a long way in lifting people out of multidimensional poverty, improving livelihoods, and reducing insecurity driven by unemployment and low incomes,” Sotinriade said.

He also highlighted the potential impact on vulnerable populations, particularly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), noting that the initiative could support their economic reintegration.

“This programme can serve as a pathway to self-reliance for displaced persons, especially in states like Borno and Benue,” he added.