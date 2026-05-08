Bianca Ojukwu assumes office as foreign affairs minister

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

By Favour Ulebor

Nigeria’s newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Friday officially assumed duty at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja following her elevation by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, noted that the minister’s appointment reflects the confidence reposed in her leadership and diplomatic experience by the Federal Government.

Speaking during the reception, the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed, congratulated the minister on her appointment and described her elevation as recognition of her dedication and professionalism in service to the country.

He expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign relations and deepen the country’s diplomatic partnerships across the world.

Ahmed also assured the minister of the ministry’s full cooperation and support in implementing the foreign policy priorities of the administration.

According to him, the ministry remains committed to promoting Nigeria’s national interests, protecting Nigerians abroad, attracting foreign investment and strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

In her remarks, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu thanked the management and staff of the ministry for the reception accorded to her.

She reaffirmed her commitment to consolidating the achievements already recorded under the administration of President Tinubu and advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy goals.

The minister also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s 4D Foreign Policy agenda, which focuses on Democracy, Development, Diaspora and Demography.

She stressed the importance of citizen diplomacy, strategic autonomy, professionalism and institutional efficiency in addressing emerging global challenges and protecting Nigeria’s interests internationally.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu further commended officers and staff of the ministry for their dedication and sacrifices in service to the country.

She pledged to prioritise staff welfare and work closely with the management and agencies under the ministry to ensure effective service delivery and the protection of Nigerians abroad.

Her arrival at the ministry was marked by a warm reception from senior management staff led by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Ahmed, alongside heads of agencies under the ministry.

Those present to receive the minister included representatives from the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the Technical Aid Corps and the Foreign Service Academy.