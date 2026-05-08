Beta Glass reports robust first-quarter profit despite revenue decline

As part of its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-performance packaging solutions while promoting environmental responsibility, Beta Glass Plc has released its unaudited interim results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.



The company reported a profit after tax of N7.85 billion and also maintained a solid balance sheet, with total equity rising significantly to N104.12 billion during the period under review. Revenue for the quarter stood at N37.54 billion, compared to N41.16 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting prevailing market conditions. Profit before tax came in at N11.89 billion, while earnings per share closed at N13.08.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said: “Our first quarter performance reflects our resilience and the strength of our operating model. Despite a challenging and unpredictable environment, we sustained profitability and maintained a strong balance sheet.



“Our Q1 2026 performance versus Q1 2025 is primarily driven by stabilisation in customer ordering patterns versus the same period last year, where there was significant stock build-up activity by a few key clients.



“Our focus remains on driving operational efficiency, deepening customer partnerships, and positioning the business for sustainable long-term growth.”