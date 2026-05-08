Benue Insecurity: Agatu youths demand withdrawal of military, cite loss of confidence

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By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Agatu Indigenous Youth Association (AIYA) has called for the immediate withdrawal of the military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) personnel from Agatu Local Government Area of Benue state, alleging inefficiency and failure to respond to intelligence reports on attacks in the area.

In a petition addressed to the Commandant of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, the group accused military personnel stationed in the area of failing in their responsibility to protect lives and property of the people.

The petition, signed by the Convener and Interim National President of AIYA, Ochokwunu Edor, specifically raised concerns over the conduct of the Agatu Unit Commander, alleging that residents had lost confidence in the military presence in the area.

“Our people no longer feel safe under the protection of the military, and we have lost total trust in their ability and willingness to secure our lives and property,” the group stated.

“We fear that we may wake up one day and be killed by the same people we believe are protecting us,” the petition added.

The youths accused the military of alleged insubordination, lack of proactive security measures, intimidation of local youths, and failure to carry out routine patrols except when allegedly provided with logistics support by residents.

According to the petition, “there are no security patrols, except when contacted. When contacted, personnel allegedly start demanding for fueling, and even when fuel is provided, they move to the affected area at their own will and time.”

AIYA further alleged that the military failed to act on intelligence reports ahead of attacks on some communities in the local government area.

The group cited the May 2, 2026 attack on Odugbeho community, claiming that despite intelligence reports warning of an impending attack, no security personnel were deployed to the area.

“Yet there was no security presence deployed, and four persons were killed in that attack,” the petition stated.

The association also alleged that military personnel failed to intervene during a recent attack on Olegabulu community despite their presence within the locality.

The youths therefore demanded the immediate withdrawal of all OPWS personnel from Agatu and called for the deployment of Mobile Police officers to replace them.

“We request the relevant authorities to immediately facilitate the deployment of Mobile Police officers to Agatu to replace the military,” the group said.

The association argued that communities in the area experienced better security between 2013 and 2017 when Mobile Police officers were deployed in the area.

“Our insecurity became more intense following the deployment of military to our zone, and we suspect compromise at its peak now,” the petition added.

The petition was copied to several prominent stakeholders including the Och’Idoma IV, HRM John Elaigwu Odogbo; Senator Abba Moro, the member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojotu Ojema and the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Council, Melvin Ejeh.

When contacted, the Acting Media Information Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Lt. Zubairu Ahmad, declined comment on the matter.

Reacting, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin Ejeh said he had yet to receive the petition.