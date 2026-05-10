Benue 2027: Alia, Akume camps disagree on automatic tickets as APC peace meeting sparks new firestorm

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue political landscape came alive early last week as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convened a high profile peace and reconciliation meeting aimed at healing deep internal fractures that have long threatened the party’s unity and cohesion ahead of future elections.

What was expected to be a decisive reconciliation breakthrough instead unfolded into unbelievable contradictions, and renewed suspicion between rival power blocs.

At the centre of the storm are two dominant political forces, the camp of Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and that of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Their strained relationship has, since the beginning of the current administration, polarised the APC in Benue, creating factions that have often operated at cross purposes.

The crisis, which party insiders describe as one of the most severe intra-party disputes in the state’s recent history, prompted intervention from Abuja, culminating in a series of reconciliation efforts. The most significant of these was a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi, jointly convened by Governor Alia and Senator Akume.

The meeting brought together a broad spectrum of APC stakeholders, including former Governor Gabriel Suswam, Senators Emmanuel Udende, Jack Gyado, Solomon Wombo, and other key figures.

The atmosphere, by accounts of those present, was cordial and marked by cautious optimism, even though underlying tensions remained evident.

Described by some participants as the “first true reconciliation attempt,” the meeting was designed to restore unity ahead of the forthcoming elections. However, despite the convivial setting, it ended without a clearly unified resolution, as different interpretations of the discussions quickly emerged.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Senator Akume suggested that significant ground had been covered, including what he described as an understanding on political continuity within the party.

“Where we went wrong, we want to have it corrected. We want everybody to have a place. We want inclusiveness in this party,” Akume said.

He further added what would later become the most controversial interpretation of the meeting’s outcome saying: “The governor will have his second term and all lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC, from the State Assembly to the National Assembly, must still come back. It’s automatic, they must return.”

That statement immediately sparked debate within party circles, with many questioning whether such a position had actually been agreed upon.

Alia, however, swiftly countered the assertion, distancing the meeting from any agreement on automatic tickets. According to him, such matters were beyond the authority of both conveners.

“I think that is beyond both of us, the APC has made it clear, Mr. President and the National Chairman have reiterated several times that there is no automatic ticket. What he (Akume) said is more of a prayer than a resolution,” the governor said.

He emphasized that the core objective of the meeting was reconciliation, not political bargaining.

Alia described the gathering as an opportunity to rebuild trust and restore unity within the party.

“I called for this meeting so that all members of the APC can come back under one roof. The essence is to reconcile, find common ground, and return to the spirit of camaraderie, partnership, and progress,” he said.

Alia also revealed that he personally tendered an apology on behalf of party members in the state, a gesture aimed at mending strained relationships.

“When we work together, we will make Benue greater. The state is bigger than any individual, and we must act with that understanding,” he added.

Suswam, for his part, downplayed the emerging controversy, urging focus on unity rather than individual interpretations.

He said, “This meeting is not about anyone, it is about the state and the APC. What is important is that people have agreed to sit down together and talk. A small committee has been set up to handle the details, and in time, everything will be clearer.”

Udende also expressed optimism, stating that the dialogue had restored a measure of peace within the party.

“One of the key resolutions is peace. The governor has apologized and called for forgiveness. The message conveyed is that from the president down to the lawmakers, there should be continuity and a united front for victory,” he said.

However, even as stakeholders publicly projected unity, cracks soon reappeared following the circulation of a purported communique attributed to the meeting.

The document, which included references to automatic tickets for lawmakers, was widely shared through advertorials allegedly linked to members of the Akume camp.

Its release immediately triggered outrage within the Alia camp, which described it as misleading and unauthorized.

The controversy deepened when members of the communique drafting committee distanced themselves from the publication, insisting their work was misrepresented.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Samuel Ode, who chaired the committee, dismissed the document as false and misleading.

“At no time in our communique did we mention automatic tickets for National Assembly members, State Assembly members, or anybody for that matter. We never discussed or approved anything like that,” Ode said.

He clarified that the committee’s role was strictly advisory and limited to drafting, not final approval or publication.

“We prepared a draft and forwarded it to the Governor and the SGF for their inputs and approval. It was not our duty to sign on behalf of the conveners,” he explained.

Ode further questioned the authenticity of the leaked document, describing its circulation as provocative and unauthorized.

“How someone took our attendance register, attached it to a so-called communique, and released it to the public is quite intriguing,” he said.

The deputy governor, however, expressed optimism on the eventual outcome of the meeting, reiterating that peace-building was ongoing and should not be judged by early missteps.

“Reconciliation is a journey, not a destination. The fact that stakeholders came together to talk is already a significant step forward,” he said.

Corroborating Ode’s position, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Moses Atagher, who is also a member of the drafting committee, said the SGF never advocated automatic tickets during the meeting.

“Even the SGF did not mention automatic tickets throughout his speech. He only expressed a desire that current lawmakers could be retained, subject to the party’s constitution and guidelines,” Atagher said.

He described the leak of the draft document as “the height of desperation,” stressing that it was premature to make public a work still under review.

“If the governor and the SGF convened the meeting, and their signatures are not on the communique, then who will implement it? They are the authorized signatories, not the drafting committee,” he added.

Despite the disagreements, there remains cautious optimism among some party leaders that the crisis can still be resolved. They point to the involvement of senior figures, including the president’s political allies and national party leadership, as evidence that efforts to stabilize the APC in Benue remain active.

Yet, the contrasting interpretations of the Makurdi meeting have left the party at a delicate crossroads. What was intended as a unity summit has instead exposed the fragility of trust between the two dominant factions.

For now, Benue APC stands suspended between reconciliation and renewed division. Its future depends not only on formal communiques or committee drafts, but on whether its leaders can translate the ongoing dialogue into genuine political healing.