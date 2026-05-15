Beckham becomes first British billionaire sportsman

Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham has become Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

Beckham and his wife Victoria’s collective wealth reached an estimated £1.185 billion ($1.583 billion) this year, the Rich List compilers said.

That moved them into second place in the list of the UK’s wealthiest sportspeople, behind the family of ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, whose wealth was valued at £2 billion.

Beckham, who retired from playing in 2013, is a co-owner of Inter Miami, estimated to be Major League Soccer’s most valuable club at £1.07 billion.

The 51-year-old also has lucrative brand ambassador roles for companies including Adidas and Hugo Boss.

Beckham captained England and won the Premier League and Champions League during a glittering career with United, before spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victoria Beckham’s wealth has largely been generated from her fashion label after she originally found fame as a member of pop band The Spice Girls.

Joining Beckham on the Rich List, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is fifth on the list, having built a fortune the Rich List calculated at £435 million fortune.

Reigning Masters golf champion Rory McIlroy is seventh with an £325 million valuation.

Boxer Anthony Joshua is placed at eighth with a fortune of £240 million, one place above his heavyweight rival Tyson Fury, who is ninth on £162 million.

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane and retired former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are joint 10th with £110 million each.

Among business people with sporting associations, Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has dropped down the overall Rich List.

His fortune shrank by £1.85 billion, according to the list compilers, to £15.194 billion.

The list compilers lowered the value of Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company INEOS to £17 billion owing to “rising debt, falling revenues and a loss of £515.7 million”.

Promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn have joined Britain’s billionaire club, with their combined wealth estimated at £1.035 billion.

Barry is the founder and president of Matchroom Sport, one of the leading promoters in boxing, darts and snooker, while his son Eddie is chairman of the organisation.