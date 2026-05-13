Bankole-Balogun, others endorsed as APC House of Reps, EDHA candidates for Akoko-Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of Friday’s House of Representatives primary election, the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo local government area on Wednesday endorsed Chief Oladele Bankole- Balogun popularly called Oteniete as the preferred aspirant to fly the patty’s flag for the Akoko-Edo federal constituency.

At a rally organized by stakeholders of the party in Igarra, headquarters of the local government area, the leaders also chose Teddy Adewunmivto represent Akoko-Edo Constituency I Hon Donald Okogbe to represent Akoko-Edo II in the Edo State House of Assembly.

They said these three would work with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Monday Okpebholo to ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy.

The leaders urges all other aspirants to join hands with the party leadership and the state governor to develop the local government.

Speaking, the Chairman, Edo State Local Government Service Commission, Hon Kabiru Adjoto said the three people chosen represented the interest of the governor and that they have the capacity to represent the people.

He said Adewunmi and Okogbe have the capacity to represent the two constituencies very well in the House of Assembly.

On Bankole-Balogun, he said “We are here to present our best that will work with President Tinubu, that will work with Sen Monday Okpebholo so that we can get the best for our people. When you have one seat that needs to be occupied by one person and 100 people are looking for that seat, you occupy that seat with your best, only the best is good enough for Akoko-Edo to send. We need everybody to win elections even after we present our best.”

On her part, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Barr. Bisi Idaomi said “This has never happened before in Akoko-Edo for the real leaders to come together to say in one voice, we have decided. This is ma indication that victory is sure for our great party.”

To the Council chairman, Alabi Oshionoge “The best is what His Excellency Governor Okpebholo wants for Akoko-Edo so we are here to support him for a better local government for all of us, APC is one party and we are loyal to the leadership of the party..”

A leader of the party in the area, Ayo Olowojoba said the leadership of the party chose the best for the local government and all of them must be supported.

Responding, Bankole-Balogun said the local government would not regret sending him to the Red Chambers and that he would work with the president and the governor of the state for a better deal for the people.