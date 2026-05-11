Banking, industrial stocks attract investors as market rally continues 

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian stock market closed at the weekend on a bullish note as investors gained about N1.1 trillion Week-on-Week, W-o-W, driven largely by renewed buying interest in banking and industrial stocks.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, showed that the market capitalisation, which represents total value of stocks listed on the Exchange rose to N157.094 trillion from N155.994 trillion recorded on April 30, 2026, while the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 244,775.83 basis points from 242.277.81 points.

The W-o-W rally reflected sustained investor appetite for fundamentally strong stocks despite concerns over the global economic uncertainty caused by the US- Iran crisis.

Trading activities during the review period witnessed mixed sentiments, with the market opening the week on a negative note before rebounding strongly at the close of trading on Friday.

The NGX Banking Index emerged among the best-performing sectoral gauges, rising from 2,249.21 points to 2,324.59 points on May 8, indicating renewed positioning in tier-one banking stocks ahead of the first quarter 2026, Q1’26 anticipated corporate earnings.

Similarly, the NGX Industrial Index posted strong gains, climbing to 11,853.34 points from 11,050.59 points, buoyed by increased demand for large-cap industrial equities.

Market analysts attributed the positive momentum to bargain hunting activities and portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors seeking value opportunities in blue-chip counters.

According to analysts, investors are increasingly focusing on fundamentally sound stocks capable of delivering attractive returns amid prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties.

However, some market watchers cautioned that profit-taking activities may persist in the near term as investors react to economic indicators and monetary policy direction.

The market recorded its highest index point of 244,775.83 during the week, while the lowest level stood at 239,734.61 points, highlighting the volatility that characterised trading activities.

Analysts expect the market to remain cautiously optimistic in the coming week as investors continue to assess corporate earnings performance, inflation trends and movements in fixed income yields.

Reacting on market development and outlook, , Analysts at InvestData Consulting Limited stated : “The resilience of the market was evident in its ability to absorb pockets of profit-taking without triggering any meaningful pullback, highlighting strong underlying demand. The continued rotation of funds across sectors particularly into fundamentally sound and high-liquidity counters remains a defining feature of the current market cycle.

“Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward bias, supported by liquidity inflows, earnings season positioning, and sector rotation. Investors are advised to remain selective, focusing on fundamentally sound stocks with strong technical setups, while managing risk in overextended positions.”