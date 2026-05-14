Atiku’s team meets Congressman Moore – US lobbying firm

Atiku

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., has disclosed that representatives of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently met with aides of US Congressman Riley Moore to discuss election integrity and security challenges in Nigeria.

The firm revealed the development in a statement posted on its X account on Thursday.

Atiku reportedly signed a $1.2 million lobbying contract with the firm in March 2026, authorising it to shape policy discussions in Washington, engage US officials and manage his international image ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, both parties discussed “the importance of protecting every Nigerian’s right to a free and fair election” to ensure that Nigerians can elect leaders capable of addressing the country’s worsening security situation.

The statement read, “We are pleased to announce that earlier today, representatives representing Congressman @RepRileyMoore and former Nigerian Vice President @atiku met to discuss the importance of protecting every Nigerian’s right to a free and fair election in order to enable Nigerians to elect leaders willing and able to resolve the security issues facing all Nigerians.”

The lobbying firm described the engagement as “very productive,” noting that the discussions centred on “the urgent need for election integrity, peace, and long-term stability in Nigeria.”

“We at Von Batten-Montague-York will continue to pray for President @realDonaldTrump, Vice President @JDVance, Congressman Moore, Vice President #Atiku, and all those working to ensure that peace and prosperity return to Nigeria and that Nigerians can live and send their children to school without fear of being kidnapped or, worse, murdered.

“To those within the Nigerian government under @officialABAT who are complicit in crimes against Nigerians and are actively working to rig the election, understand that your actions are being observed and recorded,” the statement added.

The firm, however, did not disclose where the meeting took place or identify the representatives who attended on behalf of the two politicians.

The latest development comes weeks after the lobbying firm raised concerns over the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission, warning that lapses in protecting credible elections could weaken Nigeria’s democratic process.

In an earlier statement issued on May 1, the firm also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, warning that it could push for sanctions if concerns surrounding insecurity and electoral integrity remain unresolved.

It added that officials within the administration of Donald Trump were already being briefed on developments in Nigeria, particularly allegations relating to election interference and politically motivated violence.