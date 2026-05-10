Aston Villa stumble at relegated Burnley in blow to UCL hopes

Aston Villa blew the chance to close in on Champions League football next season with a 2-2 draw at already-relegated Burnley on Sunday.

Villa booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday with a 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest.

But Unai Emery’s men suffered a European hangover at Turf Moor.

Villa extend their lead over sixth-placed Bournemouth to four points and move six ahead of Brighton in the battle for Champions League qualification.

However, they face a tough end to the campaign with matches against Liverpool and Manchester City either side of the final against Freiburg in Istanbul.

Jaidon Anthony punished a slow Villa start to put Burnley in front after Emi Martinez spilled Lesley Ugochukwu’s shot.

Ross Barkley headed the visitors level from a corner before half-time.

Ollie Watkins then pounced on a long punt forward by Martinez to put Villa in front and headed up to fourth in the table.

Burnley, though, hit back to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat.

Zian Flemming fired home from Hannibal Mejbri’s inventive flick to keep the fight for the top five alive.

Everton’s bid for a place in Europe next season suffered from again failing to hold onto a lead in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Toffees twice led at Selhurst Park through James Tarkowski and Beto’s brilliant individual goal.

Ismaila Sarr’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled for the Conference League finalists.

Everton climb to 10th but a five-game winless run looks to have cost David Moyes’ men the chance to qualify for Europe for the first time in nine years.

Elliott Anderson struck late against his former club Newcastle to secure a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest.

Harvey Barnes had put the visitors in front, but England international Anderson salvaged a point which could mathematically secure survival if West Ham fail to beat Arsenal.

The Gunners’ lead at the top was cut to two points by Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday.

But the destiny of the title is in Arsenal’s hands if they can win their final three games.

The trip to the London Stadium appears the toughest task remaining for Mikel Arteta’s men.

The Champions League finalists face already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace, days before the play in the Conference League final, in their final two games.