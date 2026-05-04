Archbishop Onuagha calls for accountability, new states

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese and Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. Livinus Biereonwu Onuagha, has attributed rising criticism of government to the growing disconnect between national wealth and the welfare of citizens.

He said many Nigerians are becoming increasingly vocal against the government because they do not feel the impact of the country’s resources in their daily lives.

Archbishop Onuagha made the remarks in his presidential address at the 45th Synod of the Methodist Diocese of Okigwe, themed “I Will Fight for You” (Exodus 14:14).

He also called for stronger accountability at all levels of government, including state and local governments, urging that funds allocated to them must be properly utilised.

The cleric, who noted that the synod would be his last before retirement, urged the Federal Government to urgently consider the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He further renewed calls for the creation of an additional state in the South-East, saying the region has been long overdue for such political restructuring.

According to him, recommendations from a national conference during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had proposed the creation of Etiti State with headquarters in Okigwe, describing its non-implementation as unfortunate.

Archbishop Onuagha also expressed concern over worsening insecurity in the country, saying the value of human life has continued to decline.

He urged government authorities to take stronger action to address insecurity and restore public confidence in governance and safety.

The cleric also made a broader appeal for national restructuring, suggesting that decentralised governance could improve accountability and development outcomes across the country.