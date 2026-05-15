APC Primaries: Tinubu warns against rancour, urges consensus, fair play

File: President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to prioritize unity and sportsmanship as nationwide primaries commence today, warning against rancorous conduct that could undermine the party’s strength ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The President in a statement marking the commencement of the primaries—from House of Representatives contests on May 15 to presidential polls on May 25—described the exercise as “a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party.”

“The primary elections, kicking off with those for House of Representatives aspirants tomorrow and culminating in the presidential primaries on May 25, 2026, are not mere exercises to produce our standard bearers.

“They are a referendum on our unity, resilience and strength as a party. They present an opportunity to renew the bond and ideals that we share.”

He praised ongoing consensus efforts under the Electoral Act (2026) and party constitution, calling it “a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members.”

Where consensus fails, he stressed: “I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters. All participants in the primaries, as contestants or voters, must keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country.”

Tinubu cautioned winners against gloating and losers to show grace, adding: “We cannot afford rancorous conduct or the debasement of our democracy and party unity. In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser.

“I urge the winners not to gloat in victory and the losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for another time.

“The ultimate winners are those who don’t choose to wreck the boat but rather work to prepare for another round. Our opponents are waiting for us to be against each other; we should disappoint them.

“Winners and party leaders at all levels should reach out to those who did not succeed with olive branches. We should not play the politics of old; the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us.”

He directed party leaders, governors, and officials to ensure a level playing field: “You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field that guarantees participation without let or hindrance.”

Special emphasis went to women and youth inclusion, with an appeal for voters and leaders to prioritize these groups.

“The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest. We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population,” he said.

Tinubu also tasked security agencies, particularly the police, to remain professional: “Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more.”

The president reiterated APC’s founding principles of progressive politics and selflessness, founded “just like yesterday” now entering its fourth election cycle, and looked forward to collaborating with victors for electoral success.

“We founded the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy, and personal devotion and sacrifice.

“This principle of selflessness and devotion has seen us go through each election cycle and come out firmer together. We must consolidate on it as we go into the primaries tomorrow (today).”

Vanguard News