Updated: Confusion as PGF DG denies removal of Uzodimma chairman

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

ABUJA — The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Folorunsho Aluko, has dismissed reports alleging the removal of Hope Uzodimma as chairman of the forum.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Aluko said no such decision was taken, stressing that no meeting of the forum was held to that effect.

“No meeting of the forum was held at which any such decision was taken. The PGF Secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the chairman,” he stated.

He reaffirmed Uzodimma’s position, declaring that the Imo State governor remains firmly in charge of the forum.

“His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, remains the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum,” Aluko added.

The PGF DG also projected unity within the forum, noting that it “remains united, focused, and committed to its responsibilities.”

The rebuttal follows a report by Arise News on Thursday night claiming that about 20 governors met at the Ogun State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, where a decision was allegedly taken to remove Uzodimma.