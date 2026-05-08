By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has warned against the desperate attempts by Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to turn the country into a one-party state, insisting that every attempt to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections “will not work.”

Bucknor-Akerele decried the current state of the nation during her appearance on Vanguard’s political show, ‘Politics Hub’, where she criticized the APC-led administration, particularly on issues related to insurgency and economic instability.

APC desperate to turn Nigeria into one-party state— Bucknor-Akerele

Watch full interview: https://t.co/JHlxf1iozp pic.twitter.com/3mvxVj07sA — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 8, 2026

When asked about her candid assessment of Nigeria’s current political climate under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former deputy governor described it as a ‘dangerous’ period in history while criticizing the ruling party for ‘infiltrating opposition parties’ despite the economic realities Nigerians are grappling with.

Bucknor-Akerele said: “Well, we are in a very dangerous political climate at the moment, we are in danger of being swamped by insurgents and then, we are also in danger of being lost economically because the economic situation is really disastrous. Most people are finding it difficult to be able to eat one square meal a day and this is a tragic situation for us to be in.”

“Look at what is happening to all the political parties. The main party is trying to infiltrate all the political parties and turn Nigeria into a one-party state and I do not think it can work,” she added.

Bucknor-Akerele, was deputy to Tinubu as governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to December 2002, though Tinubu was in office till May 2007. She resigned after a series of political disagreements with the governor at that time.

When asked about her working relationship with President Tinubu while he served as governor of Lagos, Bucknor-Akerele revealed that they both clashed in terms of political agenda and Tinubu was not willing to work with her.

She continued, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not want to work with me at all because he had a different agenda to the agenda of what the AD stood for at that time. What he wanted was somebody who would assist him in taking over the AD and because I was not ready to do that, we had our differences.”

I think some people go into power for self-aggrandizement, while others go into power because they want to serve and I think that was the difference between me and the powers that be, let us put it that way,” she added.