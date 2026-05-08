Angela Okorie inspires fans with uplifting social media messages

By Benjamin Njoku

Angela Okorie, once known for her controversial lifestyle is now winning hearts through a series of inspiring posts on Instagram.

Lately, every captivating photo the actress-turned-singer shares on her page comes with encouraging words that resonate deeply with her followers. Her thought-provoking captions often feel like words worth remembering, hard to scroll past without reflection.

In one recent post, she wrote: “This is for someone out there. Do not let the behaviour of others destroy your peace. You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide how you respond and refuse to be diminished by them”. “Your peace is more important than driving yourself crazy trying to understand why something happened the way it did. Let it go. The people in your life should reduce your stress, not add to it. You are more valuable than you realize. Whatever you obtain by begging will also be maintained by begging!

“The price you place on yourself determines your worth. Underestimating yourself will cost you dearly. Don’t beg or crave friendships- invest in yourself and your character, and the right people will find you. Grace attracts the right people and positions you before them.”

In another post, she reflected: “When you are blessed, the ability to prosper is invoked in your life; it’s inherent in you and works all the time.”

The shift suggests Okorie has turned a new leaf following her time at Suleja Correctional Centre over a cybercrime case involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson. She has since described the experience as life-changing, saying it reshaped her perspective on life and human dignity.