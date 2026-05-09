Anambra NMA threatens to down tools over doctor’s abduction

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra has threatened to down tools if its member, Dr Edwin Emegakor, abducted on May 7, is not freed within 48 hours.

The NMA, Anambra Branch, made the call in a communiqué issued after its emergency general meeting on Saturday.

The communiqué, which was signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Obiaeli Ifeanyi, its chairman and secretary, respectively, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the doctor.

It said that Emegakor, the medical director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital, Nkpor, was abducted in the evening of May 7 after attending to his patients by unidentified men in uniform.

The NMA said the kidnappers had yet to establish communication with the family of Emegakor, his relatives, friends or colleagues as of Saturday morning.

The communiqué said relevant government agencies had been duly notified and were already taking action towards the release of Emegakor.

“NMA Anambra condemned this recent kidnapping and insecurity and called on the government and security agencies to rise up to this challenge immediately.

“A 48-hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra Government to secure the immediate release of our colleague, Dr Edwin Emegakor.

“If at the expiration of the above timeline and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra under the aegis of the NMA will down tools until our member is released.

“An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 48 hours to review the progress made so far,” it said.

The NMA appreciated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, through the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike, for the efforts to enhance service delivery in the sector while calling for effective measures to tackle insecurity in the state.

The association urged members to continue to work towards providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to the people of Anambra in spite of the challenge.

“It is our hope that your sacrifices shall not go unrewarded,” it said. (NAN)