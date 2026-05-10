AMVCA: ‘I’m not happy’ — Kanayo O. Kanayo urges end to Xenophobia in South Africa

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa, using his platform at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards to urge unity across the continent.

Kanayo made the appeal on Saturday after receiving the Industry Merit Award, dedicating the recognition to film practitioners across Africa while reflecting on the sacrifices of industry veterans.

“This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast and crew. Even before 1992, many of us are no longer in good health, many have returned to their villages, and many have passed on,” he said.

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be alive?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices,” he added.

The actor also used his speech to call on media giant Canal+ to continue supporting the African entertainment industry.

“I want to extend a hand of friendship to Canal+, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa,” he said.

However, Kanayo expressed concern over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa, urging Africans to speak out against attacks on fellow Africans.

“On this note, I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

Vanguard News