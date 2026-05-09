AMVCA 2026: Soso, Kanaga win best digital content creator

Content creators Sophia Chisom, popularly known as Soso, and Emmanuel Kanaga have won the Best Digital Content Creator award at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA.

The duo earned the honour for their project, Leave to Live, a socially conscious production that highlights the issues of abuse and violence.

Soso and Kanaga beat other nominees in the category, including Luxury Koko by Taaoma, The Marriage List by Destiny Ogie Osarewinda, The Rate Race by Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo, August Meeting Election by Steve Chuks, and Did I Just Hear Muah by Akwaman.

Their victory marks a major milestone for the pair, whose collaborative storytelling has gained recognition for using entertainment to address important social issues.

The AMVCA, organised annually by Africa Magic, celebrates excellence in film, television and digital content across Africa. The 2026 edition, held on Saturday, honoured some of the continent’s most outstanding talents in the entertainment industry.

Vanguard News