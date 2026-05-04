Alleged ₦15.66bn Fraud: Ex-Skye Bank chairman remanded in Kuje prison

Tunde Ayeni

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, on Monday remanded a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the defunct Skye Bank Plc, Tunde Ayeni, in prison custody over his alleged involvement in a N15.665 billion fraud.

The remand followed his arraignment on a 17-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Though the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, trial Justice Jude Onwuzuruike held that he should remain in Kuje Prison until May 13, when his bail application will be heard.

The charge before the court borders on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and conversion of investors’ funds to the tune of N15,665,085,429 (Fifteen Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty-Five Million, Eighty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty-Nine Naira).

Justice Onwuzuruike, before adjourning the case, turned down an application by the defence lawyer, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), for the defendant to be released to him or returned to EFCC custody pending determination of the bail application.

He further drew the court’s attention to the fact that his client had been served with a copy of the charge on a public holiday.

Meanwhile, EFCC counsel Mr. Ekele Iheanacho (SAN) hinted that the anti-graft agency would oppose the defendant’s bail request.

The prosecution counsel, while applying for a trial date, urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre.

Some of the counts in the charge against the defendant read: “That you, Tunde Ayeni, whilst being the Chairman, Board of Directors of the defunct Skye Bank Plc between 21st October 2014 and 19th November 2014, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and having dominion over depositors’ funds domiciled in the defunct Skye Bank Plc’s Suspense Account, committed criminal breach of trust when you dishonestly misappropriated the aggregate sum of Three Billion, Two Hundred and One Million, Five Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty-Nine Naira, Forty-Two Kobo (N3,201,535,429.42) by transferring same to Misa Limited’s account Nos: 1011295717 and 1011295718 domiciled with Zenith Bank in violation of the Prudential Guidelines and other regulations and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

“That you, Tunde Ayeni, whilst being the Chairman, Board of Directors of the defunct Skye Bank Plc on or about 27th November 2014, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court and having dominion over depositors’ funds domiciled in the defunct Skye Bank Plc’s Suspense Account, committed criminal breach of trust when you dishonestly misappropriated the sum of Five Billion, Seventy-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N5,078,550,000) by transferring same to Union Registrar Limited’s Account No: 0003490559 domiciled with Union Bank in violation of the Prudential Guidelines and other regulations and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”