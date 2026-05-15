Alaoji-Onitsha transmission line: 2000 persons affected by destruction – TCN

….Company pays compensation, trains 64 youths on skills

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – The Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),

Dr Ahmed Sule Abdulaziz, has disclosed that over 2000 persons were affected in the destruction of property to make way for the reconstruction and upgrade of the Alaoji-Onitsha 330KV transmission line.

Abdulaziz stated this during the official handover of grant cheques and start-up packs to some of the affected persons in Owerri, Imo State.

The Managing Director, represented by the Project Manager, Engr. Omobola Adusoga Sabo, said a total of 210 persons from 32 communities were given grants after a proper evaluation of the extent they were affected.

He further noted that 64 youths from the 32 communities – two from each community who were trained on various skills received their start-up packs.

The TCN boss said the skills acquisition programme and compensation was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of the youths.

“We are reconstructing and upgrading the Alaoji-Onitsha 330KV circuit line. All the people on the right of way will be compensated.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, all the people affected were identified – 210 persons across 32 communities and we are giving them grants to start up their businesses.

“We are also training a total of 64 youths on various skills– two from each community and they will be given start-up packs.

“Over 2000 persons were affected. The least each person received is N1 million based on the assessment of the effect”, the managing director stated.

In a remark, the Project Consultant, Basil Uzodimma, said the sponsor of the project, the African Development Bank insisted insisted that everyone affected on the right of way must be compensated.