Airstrikes: Military refutes civilian casualty claims

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports alleging civilian casualties during recent aerial interdiction operations conducted in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, insisting that the strikes specifically targeted armed bandits and terrorist enclaves.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, in a statement said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence indicating the gathering of armed bandits in Lukupe Village and surrounding areas within Shiroro LGA.

The statement was titled “Defence Headquarters Clarification About Claims Of Civilian Casualties in Shiroro Aerial Interdiction Operations”.

It explained that between late 9 May and the early hours of 10 May 2026, the Nigerian Army UAV Command conducted coordinated air strikes on identified bandit locations in Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages.

DHQ explained that intelligence and post-strike assessments confirmed the operation successfully neutralised several terrorists, particularly in Kusasu, where about 70 bandits were reportedly killed.

The military further disclosed that surviving bandits were seen evacuating bodies of their dead colleagues for burial, while more than 200 armed fighters mounted on motorcycles reportedly retreated towards Zango.

“Intelligence also revealed movements of other armed groups converging around Kopa, east of Mongoro, allegedly plotting attacks on security formations and communities in the area.”

Reacting to reports of civilian deaths, the military maintained that the operation was “meticulously planned and executed” based on actionable intelligence and that all identified targets were confirmed terrorist hideouts.

The statement added that residents of nearby communities had reportedly relocated to Sarkin Pawa before the operation commenced, a development the military said contradicts allegations that civilians were present at the strike locations during the bombardment.

“Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the strikes were precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves and achieved their intended military objectives,” the statement said.

The DHQ, however, stated that relevant military formations had been directed to investigate the allegations of civilian casualties to ascertain the facts.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and conducting operations in line with established rules of engagement and international laws governing armed conflict.

“The military also urges the media and members of the public to avoid spreading unverified reports capable of undermining ongoing security operations or boosting terrorist propaganda.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to pursue and neutralize all threats to national security with precision, professionalism, and resolve,” the statement added.

Full text of the statement reads, “In line with the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) mandate to conduct operations to rout out all forms of insecurity in the country, on 9 May 2026, intelligence reports indicated the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA.

“Subsequently, on 10 May 2026, between the hours of 11:59pm and 6am, the Nigerian Army UAV Command, acting on intelligence, conducted multiple air strikes on different bandit locations, including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages, all in the Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“Further reports from local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise and on target at Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko. See video footage. It was gathered that about seventy (70) bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu.

“Others were sighted gathering the remains of their colleagues for burial while others on about 200 motorcycles moved towards Zango.

“Another group from Bokko were also seen advancing towards Zango, apparently to meet their colleagues and perfect their next plan of either retreating or attacking Sarkin Pawa or the government/security infrastructure in Kuchi.

“Meanwhile, another group were also seen converging at Kopa, East of Mongoro, suggesting a possible plan to attack government/security infrastructure in Mongoro. The military took necessary steps to neutralise all these threats in a timely manner.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify reports circulating in certain quarters alleging that civilians were killed in the aerial interdiction strike conducted in the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026, across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations.

“Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the strikes were precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves and achieved their intended military objectives, neutralising approximately seventy armed bandits in Kusasu alone.

“These are armed groups who had been tracked and confirmed as hostile elements actively planning attacks on civilian communities and military assets in the area.

“It is particularly instructive that, well ahead of the aerial interdiction, all local civilian communities within the general area had, out of an abundance of caution, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for their safety.

“This fact alone fundamentally undermines the claim that innocent residents were present in the strike zones at the time of the operation.

“Post-strike intelligence assessments and verified reports from local sources further confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target, with terrorists subsequently observed gathering the remains of their fallen colleagues for burial while others, numbering over 200 and mounted on motorcycles, were sighted retreating in the direction of Zango.

“These are not the movements of a civilian population; they are the signature of a degraded but still mobile criminal force. Nonetheless, relevant military formations have been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to the protection of all law-abiding citizens and conducts all operations in strict accordance with the rules of engagement and applicable laws.

The Defence Headquarters urges the media and the public to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unverified accounts that serve no purpose other than to embolden criminal elements, undermine troop morale, and erode public confidence in ongoing security operations.

“Individuals peddling unsubstantiated claims of civilian casualties without offering any credible evidence and without seeking official military response prior to publication risk becoming unwitting instruments of terrorist propaganda. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to pursue and neutralise all threats to national security with the precision, professionalism, and resolve that the defence of Nigeria demands.