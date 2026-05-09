Air Peace suspends Lagos-Gatwick departure over technical issue

By Dickson Omobola

West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, has disclosed that its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service experienced a temporary disruption.

The airline’s management stated that after the completion of passenger boarding, a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention.

Air Peace, however, said affected passengers were immediately informed and provided with support, including hotel accommodation to ensure their comfort.

The statement reads: “Air Peace wishes to sincerely inform our valued passengers and the general public of a temporary disruption to today’s scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service.

“Following the completion of passenger boarding, a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention. In line with our uncompromising commitment to safety and global aviation standards, the aircraft was promptly withdrawn from service and passengers safely disembarked.

“All affected passengers were immediately informed and provided with support, including hotel accommodation and other necessary assistance to ensure their comfort. To minimise further disruption, a replacement aircraft from London will be dispatched and passengers are scheduled to depart this morning.”