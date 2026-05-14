AIG Akpanudom bans POS operators from FCID Annex premises

By Mathew Johnson and Florencemary Nwabueze

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police AIG Simeon Akpanudom, in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, has banned all Point of Sale (POS) operations within its premises and the immediate vicinity, citing security risks and the potential for corrupt practices.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mayegun Aminat.

AIG Akpanudom gave the directive during a general lecture and meeting with sectional heads and officers on Thursday, where critical operational and administrative issues affecting the efficiency and integrity of the department were extensively discussed.

Akpanudom stated that the ban aligns with a directive from the Inspector-General of Police, noting that POS activities are “incompatible with the security and operational integrity of the facility.”

During the meeting, the AIG also issued a firm warning regarding the handling of land-related disputes, instructing officers that such cases must not be entertained by the department. He emphasized that personnel must strictly adhere to established investigative procedures for all criminal matters.

On intelligence management, Akpanudom ordered that all reports must be thoroughly vetted and verified by sectional heads before submission.

He charged supervisors to “closely monitor their personnel to minimize misconduct and ensure compliance with professional standards.”

Addressing discipline, the AIG warned against all forms of unprofessional behaviour, reminding officers that the Nigeria Police Force must project a positive and credible public image.

He urged respect for the chain of command and reiterated that acts of unprofessional conduct will attract appropriate disciplinary measures.

Akpanudom, who aligned his directives with the mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, encouraged officers to remain committed to integrity, accountability, and national service.