ADC formed to destabilise Nigeria – Senate Leader

Opeyemi Bamidele

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political platform formed to undermine the interests of the Yoruba people and destabilise Nigeria’s political structure.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, stated this in Igede-Ekiti, while addressing party supporters in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, during a campaign tour for the reelection bid of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, come June 20 gubernatorial election.

The Senate Leader alleged that the party was formed with the intention of weakening the Yoruba political interest and causing disunity in the country.

He urged party loyalists and residents to remain united and channel their support toward the APC in future elections, rather than displaying loyalty to a party exhibiting traits to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in Ekiti and the country at large.

According to the Senate Leader, the APC leadership appreciates the support the party has continued to receive from the people over the years, adding that the APC administration in Ekiti has maintained a transparent and people-oriented approach to governance.

Bamidele explained that most of the projects being executed across the state were based on recommendations and requests gathered directly from residents during government consultations in various local governments.

He maintained that the collaboration between the government and the people has yielded positive results, insisting that the APC administration has remained committed to delivering dividends of democracy to residents of the state.

His words, “We are grateful for your support over the years. We in the APC are here to appreciate what you have done before and the constitution of the country allows a deserving governor to run for a second term.

“We have a conscience that is clear. We are all partners in progress and our partnership is not a conspiracy against the people because most of the projects we have embarked upon are recommendations from the people after the state government toured the local governments to ask for their needs.

“ADC is an anti-Yoruba party formed to destroy the nation. They said they have a candidate in Ekiti and they want to claim government in Nigeria to disrupt the country. Don’t lose your votes.

“We must put all our votes in one basket, everything for APC”.

Also speaking, Governor Biodun Oyebanji promised to deliver more dividends of democracy after his reelection, saying there are a lot of infrastructural developments in stock yet to be executed by his administration.

He noted that the gubernatorial election is a testing ground for President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the 500,000 votes target is to assure the President that Ekiti is secured for his reelection bid in 2027.