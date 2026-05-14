Actress Foluke Daramola picks APC nomination forms for House of Reps

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The actress shared the development in a recent post on her Facebook page, where she uploaded photos of herself holding the forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daramola is seeking to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 and had earlier announced her intention to contest for the position.

In one of her campaign messages, the actress pledged support for laws that would improve the welfare of workers if elected into office.

She also used the opportunity to encourage residents of Oshodi-Isolo to remain focused and ambitious.

“For the hardworking soul, weekend is not an idle day to stay still but active, reflecting and refining the past week’s activities,” she wrote.

“Take the moment to relax and embrace it to nurture your ambition with clarity of purpose for the week ahead.”

Addressing constituents, the actress described herself as a servant of the people and offered prayers for residents of the constituency.

“As your servant and potential aspirant for the House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, I, Hon. Foluke Daramola-Salako, lift you up in prayers: May Almighty God open doors of opportunities for us all and keep us safe.

“Together, we will build a stronger, better Oshodi,” she added.

Her declaration adds to the growing number of entertainers joining politics ahead of the next election cycle.

Vanguard recalls that socialite Cubana Chief Priest also purchased nomination forms to contest for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East federal constituency seat in Imo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Likewise, actor Zubby Michael announced his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The APC had earlier released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections, including fees for nomination and expression of interest forms across various political offices.

Foluke Daramola began her acting career in 1998 and has featured in numerous Nollywood productions over the years.