Accord condemns killing of women leader’s son in Osun

Accord Party has condemned the killing of Kolade Eluyera, son of its Woman Leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun on Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbuden on Monday in Abuja.

Mgbuden described killing, which occurred near Onireke Mosque, Ikire, as gruesome, barbaric and politically-motivated.

“It is outrageous that a young man was murdered to silence his mother, a popular Accord woman leader,” he said.

Mgbuden, who said that Eluyera’s death was devastating, noted that his only offence was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of association.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, trusting God to comfort and strengthen them in this painful time,” he said.

The national chairman described Eluyera’s death as a sacrifice in the collective struggle for a better Osun.

He, however, called on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute the killers and alleged sponsors, insisting justice must prevail because every Osun citizen’s life matters.

Mgbuden said that the security agencies should be proactive during the election season.

He alleged widespread destruction of public property, Imole campaign materials and party billboards by thugs associated with opposition parties.

“Security agencies must sit up and discharge their statutory responsibilities seriously to prevent further violence and political destabilisation,” he stated.

Mgbuden said that the party rejected politics of bitterness, violence and rancour, vowing to resist those he called anti-democratic forces bent on destabilising the state.

He claimed that Osun residents still remembered opposition’s alleged poor governance, oppression and marginalisation, which, he said, contributed to its electoral rejection.

“Opposition is afraid of Accord’s growing popularity and acceptance among Osun people,” he added.

The national chairman commended Gov. Ademola Adeleke, describing him as a servant-leader delivering democratic dividends in spite of alleged sabotage against his administration.

“The masses are with Gov. Adeleke and remain united in building a better, prosperous and greater Osun State,” he stated.

Mgbuden reiterated the party’s support for Adeleke’s re-election on Aug. 15, saying that continuity would sustain pro-people policies, programmes and development projects.

According to him, Osun people must reject garrison politics, protect their votes and embrace issue-based politics for sustainable democracy, development and transparent governance.

(NAN)