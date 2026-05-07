Accord Chair, Imumolen, fires back at rival faction, insists Otti endorsement was free

Imumolen

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of Accord and former presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen, has rejected claims that his recent endorsement of Abia State Governor Alex Otti was financially motivated, insisting the decision was driven purely by admiration for what he described as outstanding and transformational governance.

Imumolen said his visit to the governor was to appreciate and commend his administration’s record on infrastructure, education, healthcare and people-oriented policies, and that recognising good governance across party lines was not only permissible but necessary.

“The visit and endorsement were not tied to any monetary arrangement but were based on sincere admiration for the Governor’s performance,” he told journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that opposition politics should not be confined to criticising leaders of other parties but must also include commending those who deliver results.

Imumolen disclosed that Accord, under his leadership, was considering making financial contributions towards Governor Otti’s future campaign — a move he described as a political culture rarely seen in Nigeria, where opposition parties openly back competence regardless of party identity.

He directed party members in Abia State to support and work towards Otti’s re-election in the 2027 general election, saying the reward for good work was more work.

Imumolen also addressed what he described as the illegitimate “Maxwell faction” of the party, dismissing their declaration that his endorsement of Otti was null and void.

He said the faction lacked standing to make such pronouncements, noting that the question of the party’s authentic leadership remained before the Federal High Court, where INEC’s recognition of the Maxwell faction had been challenged.

He maintained that existing court orders recognised his leadership and accused INEC of failing to properly comply with judicial pronouncements on the matter.

On reports of his purported expulsion from the party, Imumolen described such claims as baseless and unconstitutional. He said no provision in the party’s constitution or Nigerian law permitted one faction engaged in active litigation to expel another while the matter remained before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Such actions are mere political rascality,” he said, urging the public to disregard what he called a faction that had consistently devoted itself to reacting negatively to every stride made by his leadership rather than contributing to nation-building and party growth.

Imumolen reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger party and said the Accord’s endorsements would continue to be based on individual performance, competence and track records — not party identity.