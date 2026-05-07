Access Holdings clarifies dividend position amid strong 2025 earnings

By Peter Egwuatu

Access Holdings Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to long term shareholder value and sustainable returns, following a strong performance in the 2025 financial year, while providing clarity on the rationale for the non payment of dividends for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The clarification was provided during the Group’s full year 2025 investors and earnings call, where management addressed shareholder concerns regarding the absence of a dividend declaration despite the Group’s robust earnings growth and balance sheet expansion.

Access Holdings emphasised that the non-payment of dividend for the 2025 financial year was not performance driven, but reflected prudential regulatory alignment matters which required resolution before dividend payments could be effected.

Commenting on the matter, Innocent C. Ike, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, said: “Access Holdings has a strong history of consistent dividend payments, and rewarding shareholders remains a core priority for the Board and Management. The non payment of dividend for 2025 was not due to earnings weakness or cash flow constraints, but an alignment with regulatory and prudential guidelines.”

“Our performance in 2025 demonstrates the strength of the franchise and its capacity to generate value for shareholders. Our focus is to ensure that shareholder distributions resume on a sustainable basis once all regulatory conditions are satisfied and the required approvals are obtained,” Ike added.

Access Holdings explained that while dividends were recommended at both half year and full year in 2025, regulatory approvals were not obtained. At the half year stage, the constraint related to Section 7.1 of the CBN Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, which has since been fully resolved following the successful completion of an approved private placement.

At full year, an additional matter arose under Section 19(8)(c) of BOFIA, which places limits on investments in foreign banking subsidiaries relative to shareholders’ funds. The Group has been granted a twelve month window to fully remediate this position. The Group noted it will partially divest from some banking subsidiaries but will still retain its super majority shareholding.