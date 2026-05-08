Aaron Gandidier Nkanang: In rugby there is role for everyone

Impression of Nigeria since your arrival?

This is my first time in Nigeria. I have been overwhelmed by the happiness, joy and love I have received since my arrival. It has been very special for me to discover this part of my heritage. Unfortunately, I haven’t been so close to it but I hope this trip is only the start of reconnecting with my roots.

While you were out there, did you expect you would find a place as developed as this?

You always hear a lot of different things about Nigeria; I have heard a lot of negative stories but of late I have been hearing positive things but my experience has been so positive; I have been able to experience the welfare side and the less advantaged side and I feel the love the same. All I can do is to contribute positively in whatever way I can to develop the relationship to the next level.

Tell us your story with rugby. How it all started.

I discovered it in secondary school. Rugby was not my first love; my first love was basketball. It was the sport I loved the most. When I was 16, it was a coach who saw the potential in me and he said to me, ‘Aaron, if you decide you want to do this, you work hard enough, you will definitely make it.’ From that moment I dedicated myself to making it. I then pushed…push…push, then I moved to France. That is the story.

You were born in Britain, why France? Why didn’t you play for England instead?

The easy answer is that in England, nobody wanted me. That is the real answer. At 18, I did everything I could to get the attention of clubs in the UK and it never happened. That is why I took a chance and said to myself, listen, I am going to move to France to chase my dream.

Do you think they regret not having you?

I never know, I can only think how grateful I am that the team in France took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to pursue my childhood dream. The result has been amazing.

We have always seen rugby players as macho-men, muscular and huge individuals. You don’t look that huge and muscular. How do you make it?

Aaron disagrees. “I am strong and muscular, maybe it is because of what I am wearing. However, in rugby, there is a role for everyone, notwithstanding one’s size. There are different positions, therefore, different sizes. People who are sometimes 120 plus kg who are massive and sometimes you have people who are just a little above two metres, very small guys who weigh very little. That is one of the great things about rugby, how inclusive it is. No matter how you are physically, no matter how you look, you can play.

Which position do you play?

I play on the wing. I am one of the fast guys. I have got six tries from twenty games; this season. It’s okay but not amazing.

How would you contribute to the development of rugby in Nigeria?

Before my departure back to Europe, we have arranged for me to meet with as many kids as I can. In subsequent visits, we will arrange for clinics and this weekend, I am the ambassador of a local Rugby tournament. I think it is important for them to see someone with a Nigerian name, someone they can relate to; someone they can associate Nigeria with success in rugby, In the future, the next step is developing our relationship with the Nigerian Rugby Federation and try to come up with ways of raising funds and raising awareness about rugby, especially at the grassroots level.

How often will you be coming to Nigeria?

For me, it’s really important to keep the relationship going. We are planning to come back as soon as possible.

Betty Lonkuta, Deputy director, Alliance Francaise also spoke on Aaron’s visit

We are very grateful to host them here at AllianceFrancaise. We are happy to bring Aaron home, for us it shows the relationship between Nigeria and France. We at AllianceFrancie we have quite a number of events line up that will help deepen the Nigeria and France relationship, not only in sports. Next week we have a musical event and we have another musical event in June. We also have French classes and so many other events.