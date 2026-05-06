34 die in Sokoto meningitis outbreak – Commissioner

No fewer than 34 persons have died out of 254 infected in a meningitis outbreak across nine local government areas of Sokoto State, raising concerns among health authorities and residents.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Abubakar-Wurno, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto, noting that the outbreak had spread across multiple communities, prompting urgent government response efforts.

Abubakar-Wurno said most of the deaths occurred at home before government intervention, as many residents attributed the illness to spiritual beliefs or mysterious circumstances, delaying early treatment and proper medical attention.

He said isolation centres were established in Dogondaji and Kurawa communities in Tambuwal and Sabon Birni LGAs, adding that all 201 persons treated at government health facilities had been discharged.

He listed affected local government areas as Dange-Shuni (26), Kebbe (16), Shagari (51), Tambuwal (34), Wamakko (60), Sabon Birni (63), Bodinga (two), Kware (two), and Gada (one), respectively.

According to him, 24 samples were sent for testing, out of which 16 returned negative results, while eight cases of meningitis were confirmed, indicating the presence of the disease in communities.

He explained that meningitis was a serious infection affecting membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, spreading through respiratory droplets during close contact, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated environments.

He said the government had intensified awareness campaigns, urging residents to sleep in well-ventilated rooms or outside house compounds to reduce disease spread, often worsened by extreme heat conditions.

Abubakar-Wurno emphasised that children aged one to 15 were most affected, while overcrowding and seasonal dry winds significantly increased transmission risks, raising serious public health concerns across northern states.

He added that the government had intensified surveillance through disease surveillance officers and ensured laboratory testing and medication provision, while also strengthening laboratory capacity for improved detection and confirmation of cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that meningitis remains a major public health concern in Nigeria, particularly during dry seasons, with northern states most affected, according to WHO and surveillance data. (NAN)