2Baba’s wife, Edo Assembly minority leader, others join NDC

Natasha Idibia

By Henry Umoru

National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, has urged members and new entrants of the party to remain committed to strengthening its structures nationwide, saying that the party is building an ideological and long-term political movement.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja while addressing stakeholders, political leaders, and new members from Edo and Gombe States during a reception ceremony, where several individuals formally identified with the party.

Those who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the NDC are the Minority Leader, Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian, representing Ovia North East 1 Constituency and member, Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru Idibia, wife of singer 2Baba, representing Egor Constituency.

House of Representatives aspirant for Oredo Federal Constituency, Dr. Donald Eboigbe and former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. John Yoriyo, were also received into the party.

Dickson, who commended the new entrants for joining the party, described their participation as a boost to the NDC’s growing national presence and noted that senior political figures and stakeholders are increasingly aligning with its platform.

The former governor, who explained that the party’s National Chairman and National Working Committee were unable to attend the event due to preparations for an upcoming national convention scheduled for Saturday, stressed that the NDC is being built on ideology, discipline, and internal democracy, urging members to operate strictly within party structures and constitutional provisions at all levels.

Dickson said, “The party remains open to all Nigerians who share its vision of good governance, national unity, and inclusive development. It is focused on women and youth participation.”

The NDC leader, who warned against disorganisation and personal ambition overriding party interest, described political parties as institutions that must be nurtured and sustained to remain effective over time.

The event featured the presentation of membership cards to new entrants, as Dickson urged them to work with party structures in their respective states and contribute to strengthening the party ahead of future political activities.

In his remarks, former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, who expressed optimism that the platform will reshape Nigeria’s political landscape and provide what they described as a new direction for the country, said that the movement is gaining momentum across the country, with increasing participation from Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones.

Agbonayinma described the growing support as evidence of a search for an alternative political platform to address Nigeria’s economic and social challenges.

Responding on behalf of the new entrants from the Edo State House of Assembly, the minority leader, Aiguobarueghian, described their decision to align with a new political movement as a matter of collective conviction and commitment to what they consider the right political direction for Nigeria.

Aiguobarueghian, who noted that they faced criticism and pressure during earlier political transitions and discussions, explained that at a time when uncertainty surrounded major political platforms, including internal challenges within existing parties, he and others explored alternative political options while engaging in consultations on the future direction of their political engagement.

According to him, patience and reflection guided their decisions, as he said they waited for clarity while observing developments within the political system and party structures, adding that his legal background and experience in electoral and party matters influenced his assessment of political developments, which helped him better understand emerging trends.

He also recalled past political interactions involving senior political figures, noting that he was once encouraged by a mentor who described Dickson as “the direction of Nigeria,” which he said shaped his respect for leadership and political vision.

Also speaking, a political stakeholder, Aisha Yesufu, said that the current political movement represents a turning point for Nigeria, urging citizens to remain actively involved in shaping the country’s future.

According to her, Nigerians must recognise that they collectively hold the destiny of the nation in their hands, stressing that recent political developments show that “something is happening” in the country that cannot be ignored.

Yesufu commended the leadership of the movement for speaking out and maintaining a firm stance, adding that silence and resignation are not options for those committed to national progress.

She expressed optimism that Nigeria would eventually become a country where opportunity is determined by merit rather than connections, saying the goal is to build a society where “the child of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody.”