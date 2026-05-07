2027: Stop attacking each other, Ugochinyere tells ADC, NDC, LP

Ugochinyere

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the 2027 election, the member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on opposition political parties, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), and Labour Party (LP), to stop unnecessary internal attacks and focus on building unity capable of strengthening democratic opposition in the country.

Ugochinyere, who is the founder of Action People’s Party APP, in a press statement on Thursday in Abuja, described the growing culture of public bickering, accusations, and needless confrontations among opposition figures as childish and counterproductive.

According to him, “This is not the time for unnecessary fights and media attacks against one another. Nigerians expect the opposition to provide direction, hope, and credible alternatives, not endless quarrels that weaken collective strength.”

The former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, stressed that personal interests and ego-driven politics must give way to cooperation, dialogue, and strategic alliance-building in the interest of the nation and the people.

He urged leaders and members of the parties to concentrate on issues affecting Nigerians, including insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment, and governance challenges, rather than dissipating energy on internal divisions.

The lawmaker maintained that unity remained the strongest weapon for any political movement seeking to inspire confidence among citizens and deepen democratic values.

“The people are watching. What Nigerians want to see is maturity, unity, and a common purpose. Opposition politics should not become a battlefield of insults and bitterness,” he stated.