2027: Reps deputy speaker never endorsed Otti – Abia APC

Benjamn Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia State chapter, has dismissed reports that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, endorsed Abia State Governor Alex Otti for re-election in 2027.

The party described the alleged endorsement as misleading, malicious, and deceptive propaganda being circulated across various media platforms by the governor’s media team.

In a statement, Publicity Secretary of the Abia APC, Uche Aguoru, explained that the party would not have reacted to the claim but for the benefit of unsuspecting members of the public who may be misled by the falsehood.

The statement read, “We wish to state that Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu remains a loyal, committed, and dedicated party man, as well as the undisputed leader of the APC in Abia State.

“Is it not embarrassing that a government that prides itself on illusory self-praise is now desperately shopping for endorsements?

“Let it be made clear that at no time, either publicly or privately, has Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu endorsed Governor Alex Otti for a second term.”

The party disclosed that that the Deputy Speaker has remained resolute and fully committed to ensuring the victory of the APC in all elective positions in Abia State and the takeover of the Government House, Umuahia in 2027.

“His determination to ensure that the Labour Party administration in Abia State is voted out remains strong, consistent, and unwavering, especially in view of what many Abians consider the mismanagement of the state across critical sectors of governance.

“We urge Abians to remain steadfast, united, and committed in their support for the APC as the party continues in their quest to offer credible alternative and a better future for the people of Abia State,” the statement said.