2027: ‘Presidential race is not computer game; I’ll consult widely’ – Jonathan

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said that he will consult widely before taking a decision on the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

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President Jonathan said this on Thursday when a group of supporters came calling at his office Abuja office, urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

They told him, “Because of our genuine fear of (Nigeria’s) possible collapse … we decided to march on your office today again, hoping that you will step out to receive us and make a statement that will gladden our hearts and the entire nation.

“We are asking you to hear our cries and contest the 2027 presidential election. The mammoth crowd that came with us here today is a fragment of our supporters nationwide.

“Your Excellency, we have over 10 million supporters nationwide … . And then, we represent every tribe, every political party, and tongue. Young, old, girls and boys, men and women are all here crying for your voice to say ‘Yes’ to our request.

“We’re asking you, sir, to kindly make a commitment for the 2027 presidential election.

“Secondly, we want you to immediately pick a presidential nomination form of any party of your choice to contest the election.”

This is no computer game – Jonathan

“It’s only patriotic citizens that build their nations. Unpatriotic citizens will destroy their nation, take the money to anywhere to enjoy their life. So you must be patriotic. And things are very, very clear.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace. So as young people, for most of you here, more than 80% of you are very young people.

“I don’t even know how old some of you were when I was a President. But the key thing is peace in this country, and you will continue to advocate for that.

“And you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country, because if we don’t have peaceful and credible elections, most good citizens will not want to bother get involved in politics.

“It’s very dear to us – peaceful election. And, indeed, you as young people must continue to be fully involved in the electoral processes, especially your right to vote.

“I’ve observed elections in about 14 or more African countries, some I have been there two times.

“Presidential race is not a computer game. But I heard you. And I will consult widely. But the most important thing is in Nigeria, the young people will have a Nigeria that will plan for our grandchildren.”

Vanguard News