2027: Obi / Kwankwaso ticket poses no real threat to Tinubu – Igbo group 



“Both events are scheduled to take place in the South East. We are in touch with the grassroots . With our strategy, it will be difficult for Peter Obi to replicate the electoral wave that he achieved with the Labour Party in the South East states, Lagos, and Abuja in the 2023 elections.

“NDI-ABAT is fully committed to ensuring that President Tinubu’s victory in the South East is not only assured but also sacrosanct.”