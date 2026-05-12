2027: Obi / Kwankwaso ticket poses no real threat to Tinubu – Igbo group 

By Ugochukwu Alaribe
UMUAHIA – A political group ,Ndigbo for Tinubu ,NDI – ABAT, has said that the expected presidential ticket of the former Governors of Anambra State and Kano State,Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively, of the National Democratic Congress,NDC, poses no real threat to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.
It dismissed the political collaboration between Obi and Kwankwaso, as not well grounded ,lacking substance and inconsequential, stressing that it will crumble like a pack of cards in the elections.
In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozor, the group disclosed that it has set up structures in partnership with the Forum of former South East Governors led by Senator Dave Umahi,to deliver 11 million Igbo votes from the 774 council areas of the federation ,to Tinubu.
NDI ABAT which said it has over 5 million members, assured that it has reached out widely with various Stakeholders in the South East to ensure Tinubu’s victory, alleging that the NDC will find it difficult to make any significant impact in the South East zone and among the Igbo residing outside the zone.
The statement read; “This alliance of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), poses no real political threat to the re – election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027
“The Obi-Kwankwaso movement, was hurriedly formed, not well grounded and lacks substance. It is a quick fix which will crumble like a pack of cards in the elections in the face of the efforts of the Forum of former South East Governors led by the Minister Of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.
“NDI – ABAT is partnering with this formidable and well-structured former Governors’ platform poised to deliver an astonishing 11 million Igbo votes from across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country to President Bola Tinubu.
“For the sake of absolute clarity, NDI-ABAT pledges its unwavering and total loyalty to the Forum of Former South East Governors. We stand as partners in progress, committed to ensuring the electoral success of President Tinubu.
” It is an undeniable fact that the Obi – Kwankwaso Movement under the NDC will find it extremely arduous, if not impossible, to make any significant political impact or sway voters across the Southeast and among Ndigbo residing outside Igbo land.
“The NDC’s inherent political weaknesses and liabilities are already public knowledge. There are clear indications that the party will be unable to surmount the grave challenges facing it before the 2027 polls.
“As part of our comprehensive preparation for the 2027 elections, NDI-ABAT has planned two significant events. There will be a 2026 pro -Tinubu Summit on June 12, Democracy Day, and a South East 2 Million Man Rally by July 2026.
“Both events are scheduled to take place in the South East. We are in touch with the grassroots . With our strategy, it will be difficult for Peter Obi to replicate the electoral wave that he achieved with the Labour Party in the South East states, Lagos, and Abuja in the 2023 elections.
“NDI-ABAT is fully committed to ensuring that President Tinubu’s victory in the South East is not only assured but also sacrosanct.”
The group urged the Obedient and Kwankasiyya political platforms, to shun violence during the forthcoming electioneering period, stressing that it will resist any action to disrupt elections across the South East zone.
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