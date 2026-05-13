2027: NDC pegs presidential forms at N60m, governorship at N30m

…Presidential primary election to hold May 29, 2026 in Abuja

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2027 Presidential and general elections, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has pegged its cost to pick the form for its presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at N60 million as the party unveiled its timetable for primaries and sale of forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC has also fixed N30 million as cost for the governorship form. Governorship aspirants are to pay N10 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N20 million for the Nomination Form.

For Senatorial aspirants, the party fixed the fees at N3 million and N5 million respectively, while House of Representatives aspirants are expected to pay N2 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N4 million for the Nomination Form.

State House of Assembly aspirants will pay N1 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N1.5 million for the Nomination Form.

The timetable was contained in a statement jointly signed on Tuesday by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, and National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu.

According to the statement, the sale of Expression of Interest Forms for all elective positions will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, and close on Monday, May 18, 2026.

According to the party, aspirants would undergo screening and interviews between May 19 and May 21 before becoming eligible to purchase Nomination Forms.

It stated that the sale of Nomination Forms would commence immediately after the screening exercise and run from May 21 to May 23, while completed forms must be returned not later than May 25.

The NDC also disclosed that appeals arising from the screening process would be handled on May 25 and 26, while primary elections for various offices would hold on May 27 and 28.

According to the timetable, the party’s presidential primary election is scheduled for May 29, 2026, in Abuja.

The party said that aspirants for State Houses of Assembly would be screened in their respective states, while screening for National Assembly and presidential aspirants would take place at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The statement noted that governorship primaries would be conducted at the local government level, adding that all aspirants seeking its tickets would be required to sign undertakings in line with the party’s code of conduct and electoral guidelines.

The party further assured members and aspirants of what it described as a transparent, inclusive and credible primary process capable of producing competent candidates for the 2027 elections.

Part of the statement read: “The party remains committed to a transparent and democratic process that guarantees fairness, inclusiveness and internal democracy in the conduct of its primaries.”

The party also announced the adoption of the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries, saying the method would strengthen credibility and transparency during delegate voting.

A breakdown of the approved fees released by the party showed that presidential aspirants are expected to pay N20 million for the Expression of Interest Form and N40 million for the Nomination Form, bringing the total to N60 million.

The NDC said that its nomination fees remain among the lowest when compared with those charged by other major political parties in the country.

The party also announced concessions for female aspirants and persons living with disabilities, stating that women would pay only 50 per cent of the approved fees, while PWDs would enjoy a 75 per cent waiver across all categories.

The statement reaffirmed the party’s resolve to deepen internal democracy as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the commencement of the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for aspirants seeking to contest various elective positions on the platform of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

” The screening and interview of aspirants, which will determine eligibility for the purchase of Nomination Forms, will hold from Tuesday, May 19, to Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The party advised all aspirants to attend the screening exercise with their relevant credentials and supporting documents.

“The sale of Nomination Forms will commence immediately after the screening exercise, from Thursday, May 21, to Saturday, May 23, 2026, while completed forms must be submitted on or before Monday, May 25, 2026.

“The NDC further stated that appeals arising from the screening process will be entertained on May 25 and 26, while primary elections for various elective offices are scheduled to hold on May 27 and 28, 2026.

“The Presidential Primary Election is slated for May 29, 2026, in Abuja.

“The party explained that aspirants seeking tickets for State Houses of Assembly will be screened in their respective states, while screening for aspirants to the National Assembly and Presidential positions will be conducted at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

“It also disclosed that governorship primaries would be conducted at the local government level. All aspirants will be required to sign an undertaking in line with the party’s guidelines and code of conduct.

“The NDC assured members and aspirants of a transparent, inclusive, and democratic process in the sale of forms and conduct of primaries.

“The party also announced that it would adopt the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries in order to guarantee credibility, fairness, and internal democracy.

“The NDC noted that its approved nomination fees remain among the lowest compared to those of other major political parties in the country.

“A breakdown of the approved fees is as follows:

State House of Assembly:

Expression of Interest Form – N1 million

Nomination Form – N1.5 million

Expression of Interest Form – N1 million Nomination Form – N1.5 million House of Representatives:

Expression of Interest Form – N2 million

Nomination Form – N4 million

Expression of Interest Form – N2 million Nomination Form – N4 million Senate:

Expression of Interest Form – N3 million

Nomination Form – N5 million

Expression of Interest Form – N3 million Nomination Form – N5 million Governorship:

Expression of Interest Form – N10 million

Nomination Form – N20 million

Expression of Interest Form – N10 million Nomination Form – N20 million Presidency:

Expression of Interest Form – N20 million

Nomination Form – N40 million

Meanwhile, female aspirants and persons living with disability (PWDs) are to pay 50% and 25% of the fees across all categories.

“The party reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and credible primary election process capable of producing competent candidates for the 2027 general elections.”