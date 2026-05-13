2027: Maku, Abbo, others obtain Labour Party nomination forms

By John Alechenu



The Labour Party National Secretariat recorded a surge in activities yesterday as aspirants from across Nigeria trooped to obtain nomination forms for 2027 polls.



Among the prominent aspirants who obtained forms were former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, for Nasarawa North Senatorial District; Senator Ishaku Abbo, for Adamawa State governorship; Emmanuel Ben, for Akwa Ibom State governorship; Adamu Bako Blanzou, for Akwanga North/Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency; Hon. Jesse James Ayenajeh, for Toto Federal Constituency, Nasarawa State; and Hon. Chidiebere Darlington Anyanwu, for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, Imo State. Several other aspirants also picked up forms.

Speaking with journalists after receiving his form, Maku applauded the transparency of the process and expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the next general elections.

“The Labour Party has won the confidence and support of Nigerians, and I am convinced that the party will emerge victorious in the next general elections, from the presidency to the governorship elections,” he said.

Maku added that the party had established itself as a household name in many states, particularly in Nasarawa State and across his senatorial district, where the people remain determined to ensure its victory.

Similarly, Abbo commended the growing momentum of the Labour Party and praised National Chairman Nenadi Usman for providing leadership that has revitalised and repositioned the party.

He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in Adamawa State and across the North-East region.

Vanguard News