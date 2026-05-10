2027: Grassroots mobiliser Isioma Ndah quits APC 

A popular grassroots mobiliser, Isioma Theodora Ndah, has resigned her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Ndah, popularly known as “Ada Ahaba” and “The Fearless TIN,” formally announced her resignation in a letter addressed to both the APC Ward 9 leadership Aniocha/Oshimili bloc and the party’s national chairman.

In the resignation letter, Ndah stated that her decision followed “careful reflection,” adding that she no longer wished to remain a member of the ruling party.

She said: “I, Isioma Theodora Ndah, hereby formally notify you and the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress that effective today, 4th May 2026, I am resigning my membership from the All Progressives Congress.”

Ndah also requested that her membership details – ID No. APC101506003045, be removed from the party’s electronic register.

The development has triggered reactions across political circles in Delta, especially within the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, where Ndah has maintained a strong grassroots presence.

Recall that she was reportedly the only aspirant to physically tour all 42 wards in the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency during her consultations, a move that earned her significant visibility and support among party faithful and community stakeholders.

Known for her energetic mobilisation style and strong grassroots engagement, Ndah has been described by supporters as a political bulldozer with growing influence across Delta North politics.

Her resignation is expected to fuel speculations over her next political move ahead of the 2027 political permutations in Delta State.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta APC leadership had yet to officially react to her resignation.