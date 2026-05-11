2027: FNPP alerts Tinubu of plot to destabilize APC Governors’ Forum

File image of President Tinubu.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP) has alerted President Bola Tinubu to an alleged plot to destabilize the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at a critical stage of political consolidation.

The alarm follows an aborted “coup” last week, where some governors reportedly plotted to remove PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

President Tinubu’s timely intervention reportedly prompted those behind the alleged power grab to abandon their plans and maintain the status quo.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its national chairman, Amb. Sani Magaji; national secretary, Engr. Ike Chidolue; and former Texas State Chairman of the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC USA), the group described the development as dangerous and capable of weakening the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

“We consider this development dangerous, strategic, and capable of weakening the political coordination presently driving the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide,” the statement read.

It noted that the Progressive Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodimma and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani as deputy chairman, “has evolved into one of the strongest stabilizing political structures within the APC and the broader Renewed Hope political architecture nationally. That is measurable political reality.”

The statement continued: “Since Senator Hope Uzodimma assumed leadership of the PGF, the forum has witnessed unprecedented expansion, stronger coordination among governors, broader coalition-building, deeper inclusiveness, and remarkable strategic alignment around the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“Under his leadership, the PGF has become more disciplined, more cohesive, more strategic, and more effective in galvanizing support for President Tinubu across the federation.

“Indeed, for the first time in recent political history, a partisan governors’ forum has become more visible, more impactful, and more consequential in advancing political coordination and government stability than even the broader Nigeria Governors’ Forum itself.

“This did not happen accidentally. It happened because Senator Hope Uzodimma and his team invested heavily in bridge-building, coalition management, political inclusion, strategic patience, and progressive coordination in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Today, governors are more coordinated around the Renewed Hope Agenda. Stakeholders are more aligned with the APC. Political migration increasingly favors the progressive family. Confidence within the APC coalition has grown significantly under the PGF leadership of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. It is precisely this effectiveness that has now made the PGF a target.

“The opposition understands clearly that a stable, united, coordinated, and expanding PGF heading into 2027 represents a major political advantage for President Tinubu and the APC. They understand that unity is victory and that fragmentation is defeat. This is why the emerging plot to destabilize the leadership structure of the Progressive Governors’ Forum at this sensitive hour must not be treated lightly.”

It warned that, if unchecked, the actions of a few individuals could derail the smooth execution of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “History already warns us,” the group added.

“The PDP made this same strategic mistake when former Governor Rotimi Amaechi was removed from leadership of the Governors’ Forum shortly before a critical national election cycle. That decision fractured coordination among governors, weakened the political engine room of the ruling party, triggered internal hostilities, and ultimately contributed to the collapse of PDP’s political dominance nationally. Till today, the PDP has never fully recovered from that strategic error.”

The group advised the APC not to repeat the PDP’s mistake. FNPP warned that “any attempt to destabilize, weaken, undermine, or fracture the current leadership structure of the Progressive Governors’ Forum at this critical hour is politically immature, strategically dangerous, and potentially capable of undermining the 2027 reelection project of Mr. President.”

It advised any governor with ambitions to lead the PGF to pursue them legitimately after 2027. “But this is not the time for ego-driven calculations,” it said, adding, “This is not the time for internal political warfare. And this is certainly not the time to destabilize one of the strongest political coordination structures presently consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.

“We therefore respectfully urge His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to urgently intervene in this matter and call all leaders within the progressive family to order. No personal ambition must supersede the collective objective of sustaining the Renewed Hope Agenda and securing victory for the APC in 2027.”

Making a Clarion call to Tinubu, FNPP said: “The President must protect the structures that are working. The President must protect the machinery stabilizing the coalition. And the President must resist every attempt by fifth columnists and internal destabilizers seeking to weaken the political coordination presently driving the APC nationally.”

The statement concluded by saying that the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics remained firmly committed to the stability, continuity, and consolidation of the Renewed Hope Agenda under the leadership of President Tinubu.