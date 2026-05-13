2027: Deputy Speaker, Kalu dismisses Abia APC’s preferred candidates list

Benjamin Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, has dismissed reports of an alleged secret list of preferred candidates of the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2027 general elections.

There has been tension among APC aspirants in the state who have undergone screening for the primary election following the alleged list of the preferred candidates for the 2027 elections.

Reacting to the alleged list, Deputy Speaker dismissed it and assured that only democratic primaries and consensus agreements, which are stipulated by the party’s constitution, will produce APC candidates in the state.

Kalu described the speculation as contrary to the principles of participatory democracy and the constitutional provisions guiding the APC.

“It has been brought to my notice that there are speculations that a list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared to fly the flag of our party at the upcoming elections.

“The premise of this alleged list is against the principles of participatory democracy.

“Only two recognised democratic processes exist for the conduct of successful APC primaries across Nigeria — direct primaries and consensus arrangements agreed upon voluntarily by aspirants,” the deputy speaker assured.

He also explained that, in line with the Electoral Act and the APC constitution, aspirants are expected to either mobilise grassroots support to emerge through direct primaries or engage in consultations capable of producing a consensus candidate.

Kalu further urged members of the APC in the State to disregard rumours about the existence of a secret list for House of Assembly, National Assembly, and governorship primaries.

“Members of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State are advised to ignore any assumption or suspicion regarding the existence of any kind of list from any quarters.

“If such a list exists anywhere, it is by this announcement, rendered null and void.”

He noted that the people-oriented spirit that guided the APC congresses in the state would also shape the conduct of the forthcoming primaries.

“The spirit of how we conducted our congresses, which was centred around our people, is still alive, and the conduct of our primaries will not be different.”

He tasked party members to remain united and focused on strengthening the APC ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

“Dear members of the APC family in Abia State, we have work to do. Let us keep tilling the ground as we have been doing and prepare our party for massive electoral victories across contests next year.

“It starts now, and we will remain together no matter the antics of disruptors. You have the support of the leadership of the party at all levels. With you, we built a strong and formidable party; with you, we will sustain it.

“We have confidence in the unity and electoral prospects of the APC in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections.”