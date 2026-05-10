2027: Campaign council condemns arrest of Miyetti Allah president in Taraba

… Protests Violation of Human Rights

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The Director General of the Abdullahi Bello Bodejo Taraba Central Campaign Council, Adamu Kurmi, has condemned the arrest of their candidate shortly after his visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat.

Bodejo, the National President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Association, had visited the secretariat to formally notify party officials of his intention to contest the Taraba Central Senatorial seat.

He was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters who marched through the city center to the APC office.

In a strongly worded statement, Kurmi described the arrest as a flagrant violation of Bodejo’s fundamental human rights and alleged that the move was politically motivated.

He further argued that the sophisticated and well-structured campaign program had sent chills through the ranks of political rivals.

According to him, “it should also be on record that the visit of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo on Thursday, May 7, 2026, was officially communicated to all relevant security agencies in the state, and acknowledged copies of these notifications are filed in our office.

The Director General urged supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that the campaign’s legal team is working “round the clock” to secure Bodejo’s release.