2027: All 17 Yobe LG Chairmen endorse Wali as APC guber candidate

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The entire 17 Local Government Chairmen under the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) in Yobe State have unanimously endorsed Alhaji Baba Malam Wali as the Gubernatorial Candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come the 2027 general elections in the state.

Wali, whom they described as a grassroots politician, has served the State under different administrations as Secretary to the State Government had earlier been anointed as Candidate by Governor Mai Mala Buni and other APC stakeholders.

He received another massive boost after the entire 17 Chairmen rose from their critical and strategic meeting on Thursday in Damaturu, the state capital.

In a press statement signed by the ALGON Chairman, who is also the Chairman of Damaturu local government area, Hon Bukar Adamu said: “We deliberated intensively and extensively during our critical stakeholders meeting today, and concluded, after navigating all ramifications of the prosperous leadership and governance the state needs, that no other personality deserves the governorship seat than Baba Malam Wali.

“Among all other aspirants, Baba Malam Wali possesses the most-imposing catalogue of accomplishments, capacity and commitment to build the state prosperously on the solid and excellent foundations laid by His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni,” Hon. Adamu disclosed.

The ALGON Chairman further said, Baba Malam Wali has, over the years, consistently represented the state Government with uncommon dedication, loyalty, and competence.

“Wali has toiled quietly yet effectively, taking on critical responsibilities and delivering results that have strengthened governance and public confidence.

“At several pivotal moments, particularly during high-level state functions and strategic engagements, Baba Wali stood in for His Excellency with remarkable clarity, authority, and poise. His representation has never been ceremonial; it has always been substantive, reflecting a deep understanding of government policies, priorities, and direction.

“Without doubt, Baba Malam Wali’s years of sacrifice, loyalty, and proven competence have earned him recognition. As 2027 approaches, he stands out as a credible, experienced, and deserving candidate to take on the mantle of leadership”. Adamu explained.

To this end, the 17 Yobe local councils helmsmen urged all people of the state to enlist in all efforts at ensuring that Baba Malam Wali is elected the state governor in 2027 for the prosperity of the state. End