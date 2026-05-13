2027: ADC presidential aspirant Hayatu-Deen rejects zoning politics

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, on Wednesday rejected zoning as the deciding factor in choosing Nigeria’s next president, saying the country needs competence and leadership capable of uniting Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

Hayatu-Deen also declared himself ready for the ADC presidential primary, saying his campaign would focus on insecurity, inflation, poverty, hunger, the rising cost of living and the growing number of out-of-school children across the country.

He spoke at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja shortly after submitting his nomination forms for the party’s presidential race ahead of the January 2027 general election.

“As far as the model of primaries is concerned, it’s firmly entrenched in the Electoral Act. The party leadership will decide what model of primaries will best suit the needs of ADC in order for it to win this election hands down,” he said.

Speaking on zoning, Hayatu-Deen argued that Nigeria’s current challenges require capable leadership rather than ethnic or regional calculations.

“The 230 million people deserve a leader who is a unifier, not a divider, who is very competent, who understands this country, its opportunities and problems, and who also understands what the world is all about and Nigeria’s place in it,” he said.

The ADC aspirant said Nigerians were facing severe economic and security pressures, pointing to inflation, poverty, hunger and deteriorating public services.

He said, “We face enormous problems in this country, pertaining to high inflation, the cost of living, hunger, poverty, disease. Children are out of school, health facilities are dilapidated, and an enormous amount of insecurity.

“If I’m lucky to get the nomination and go on to contest this election, I’ll be waging a campaign that is focused on alleviating poverty, eliminating insecurity in this country, reducing the cost of living, and putting our children back to school.”

Hayatu-Deen also said anyone seeking the presidency must see themselves as representing the entire country rather than a particular ethnic or regional bloc.

He explained, “Competence is exceptional at this point in time, because anybody who is going for the office of president is actually going as a quintessential Nigerian, not because I come from Borno or from Imo or Anambra.

“Once you put your hands on the Koran or the Bible, you’re actually taking an oath to work for the Nigerian people, wherever they come from, regardless of background.”

The presidential aspirant expressed confidence about his chances in the race.

“And I can tell you with full confidence that I’m fully prepared to contest this election. I’m confident that I will win this campaign and win it. That’s why I’m here,” he boasted.