2027: ADC movement is to save Nigeria from despair — Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress amid commotion at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where party loyalists forced their way into the venue after overwhelming security personnel.

The rowdy scene reflected the growing political momentum around Atiku’s expected presidential bid, as crowds flooded the secretariat, damaged entrance doors and briefly disrupted activities during the submission exercise.

Shortly after leaving the venue, Atiku, in a statement posted on his X handle, described his presidential ambition as part of a broader national movement.

“This is more than a political journey; it is a national movement rooted in hope, renewal, and the collective resolve to save Nigeria from despair.

“The march to restore prosperity and better days to our beloved nation took a firm and decisive step forward today at the National Secretariat of our great party, the African Democratic Congress.

“I call on all Nigerians, regardless of region, faith, or background, to join us in this noble cause. Together, we will restore the promise of our nation and bring good times back again,” Atiku wrote.

Large crowds had gathered at the ADC secretariat hours before the former Vice President arrived, creating pressure around the entrance to the building where the exercise was held.

Security personnel and private bouncers stationed at the entrance struggled to control the crowd as loyalists pushed to gain entry into the hall.

Doors at the entrance of the venue were damaged after supporters pushed past security operatives and surged into the building.

Some journalists covering the event were pushed aside as the crowd forced its way into the hall.

Atiku declined to speak with journalists after submitting the forms.

Efforts by reporters to obtain comments from the former presidential candidate were unsuccessful as he left the premises through an underground basement route.