14m Nigerian children in orphanages – Oyediji, ASOHON president

From left: Kwara state Chairperson of Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria ( ASOHON)Mrs Christie Omolehin and the National President Dr Gabriel Oyediji at the official inauguration of the chapter in kwara state on Thursday

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The National President, Association of Orphanages and Home operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Dr. Gabriel Oyediji has lamented that no fewer than 14 million children are in motherless and orphanage homes across Nigeria as a result of governments irresponsible attitudes.

Oyediji disclosed in an interview with journalists on Thursday on the sideline of the inauguration of the Kwara state chapter of ASOHON.

ASOHON national president reeled out that over 14 million children are scattered across orphanage and motherless homes in the country, stressing that that 95 per cent of the figure are in private homes rather than government sponsored facilities.

Speaking at the two-day training seminar on Children First Software, Oyediji stated that the private homes are carelessly abandoned by the government thus leaving the children’s schooling, feeding and accommodation to the homes to complicate their existing challenges.

He regretted: “governments do not care about us, let the government realise that where there is efforts, there’s bound to be faults,” appealing to the government and the society: “don’t overwhip our faults.”

Oyediji, however, hinted that five home operators are currently in police custody in Minna, Niger State over poor documentation and police relationship and approval.

According to him, “please, let us not go against the government, some of us run homes without knowing the laws guiding them.”

He also stated that philanthropists has lost trust and confidence in homes because of more negative stories about them than positive, noting that only courage and passion keep them in operations.

In her welcome address, the Kwara State chapter Chairperson, Christie Omolehin said the Children First Software would address longstanding challenges associated with poor and paper-based record keeping in orphanages and homes.

She explained that the platform would help operators properly document children’s information, monitor their welfare and reduce cases of abuse and trafficking.

Tracing the history of ASOHON, she recalled that the association began in Lagos in 2008 with five orphanage operators seeking solutions to challenges confronting their humanitarian activities before its formal inauguration in 2015.

Omolehin added that Kwara State reconnected with the national body last year following efforts by the current national leadership.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Social Development, Hajiya Mariam Nnafatima Imam, stressed the importance of capacity building for caregivers and operators handling vulnerable children.

The commissioner said quality child care requires not only compassion but also proper training, improved management skills and adherence to child protection standards.

She also identified inadequate funding, poor facilities and rising operational costs as some of the major challenges affecting orphanages and homes across the state.

The commissioner also appealed to government agencies, corporate organisations, philanthropists and development partners to support the initiative financially to improve the standard of care available to vulnerable children.

She maintained that investing in the training and empowerment of orphanage operators would contribute significantly to building a safer and more compassionate society.

Ends