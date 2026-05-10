‎10 yrs after, Kogi College of Education releases certificates for 4,000 graduates

Provost, KOGI State College of Education, Ankpa, Dr. Paul Fashagba

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Provost of Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa, Dr. Paul Fasagba has called on graduates of the institution from 2016 till date to visit the college from May 18, 2026, for the collection of their certificates.

‎Dr. Fasagba made the call in Lokoja on Friday while speaking on steps taken to address the lingering certificate challenges bedevilling the institution over the years.

‎‎He noted that the delay and non-collection of certificates had remained a major concern for more than a decade, causing frustration and hardship for many graduates seeking employment and further academic opportunities.

‎‎According to the Provost, the situation prompted the current management to take decisive steps immediately after he assumed office, with efforts directed at identifying the root causes of the problem and restoring confidence in the institution.

‎‎He explained that part of the measures taken included consultations with relevant regulatory authorities, particularly the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), to ensure that all necessary procedures and standards were properly followed.

‎‎He disclosed that investigations by the management revealed that over 4,000 graduates of the college had not been issued their certificates over the years.

‎‎”After understanding the bottlenecks associated with certificate processing and issuance, the management constituted a committee to handle the exercise and ensure strict compliance with due process.

‎‎”The certificates had now been produced, fully authenticated, and duly signed for collection by affected graduates.”

‎‎He assured that the management had put in place measures to prevent future delays, stressing that certificates would henceforth be issued promptly to graduating students as and when due.

‎‎The provost urged all affected graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to collect their certificates, reaffirming the commitment of the institution to improving administrative efficiency and service delivery.