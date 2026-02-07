You’ll reap what you sow, Wike tells Govs, others supporting Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday issued a stark warning to Nigerian politicians, especially second-term governors and other leaders, claiming that a “message from the gods” portends a grim fate for those who align with “betrayers”.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors headquarters in Port Harcourt, Wike directed his vitriol particularly at second-term governors and federal lawmakers.

He cautioned that those who support political disloyalty will eventually be consumed by the same treachery they endorse.

Wike, who has been embroiled in a long-standing political feud with his successor in Rivers State, suggested that the spiritual laws of karma would soon catch up with his detractors.

“Let me tell you one thing: today is the 7th of February. Whoever is watching, whether you are a senator, a House of Reps member, or a minister, or whether you are a governor and you support betrayers, people will continue to betray you in life,” the minister declared.

He described the psychological and physical toll such a betrayal would take, warning that his opponents would be left speechless when the tables turn.

“Betrayal is your portion, and the day you will be betrayed, you will not have a mouth to say anything; there you will collapse. You will reap the seed that you planted.”

Drawing from his personal experiences, Wike noted that while it took his own successor several months to turn against him, those currently supporting “betrayers” would face faster rebellion from their chosen heirs.

“Watch every governor who is doing his second tenure, who has ambition to put a successor and is supporting a betrayer – you will never survive it.

“The day your successor comes in – my own took some months – your own will start immediately. This is what the gods of the land have told me to tell you people,” he declared.

The minister emphasised that political loyalty is a spiritual and moral obligation, asserting that “betrayal will follow you everywhere” for those who violate this code.

He urged politicians not to take his warnings for granted, framing the current political landscape as a harvest of past actions.

“You will reap it; whatever you sow, you will reap it,” he said, reiterating that the infrastructure he commissioned on Saturday, including a radio station and a situation room, would serve as a base for those who remain committed to President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, standing in contrast to those he labelled as unfaithful.