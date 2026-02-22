World leaders react to US Supreme Court verdict on Trump tariffs

File: US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled “Make America Wealthy Again” at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

…VP Vance joins in criticism of justices

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency reports

World leaders are reacting to the United States Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down former President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, with many welcoming the ruling as a reaffirmation of the rule of law, while others are studying its implications for global trade.

In a 6-to-3 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States held that Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ruling has triggered widespread diplomatic and market reactions.

As news of the judgment broke, Vice President JD Vance joined Trump in condemning the justices, accusing the court of “lawlessness” in a post on X.

Trump described the decision as deeply disappointing and called some members of the court “a disgrace to our nation,” while signalling plans to pursue alternative legal routes to impose new tariffs of up to 10 per cent for an initial 150 days.

“Today, the Supreme Court decided that Congress, despite giving the president the ability to regulate imports, didn’t actually mean it. This is lawlessness from the Court, plain and simple,” Vance wrote.

Trump added: “I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Despite the criticism from Washington, several governments and trade observers welcomed the ruling, saying the tariffs had been unjustified. Others cautioned that uncertainty could persist until the United States clarifies its next policy steps.

EU awaits clarity on next steps

Reacting to the development, Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, said European authorities are studying the judgment and seeking clarity from Washington.

“We take note of the ruling by the US Supreme Court and are analysing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the US administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response,” Gill said.

He added that businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability, stressing that the EU continues to advocate lower tariffs.

France weighs consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the decision, saying it underscored the importance of institutional checks in democratic systems.

“It is not bad to have a Supreme Court and, therefore, the rule of law,” Macron said at the annual agricultural fair in Paris.

He noted that France would assess the impact of any new US tariffs but intends to continue exporting agricultural, luxury, fashion and aeronautical goods. He urged calm and called for trade relations based on reciprocity rather than unilateral action.

UK studies impact

A spokesperson for Downing Street said the British government is working with US officials to understand how the ruling may affect the United Kingdom, while expressing confidence that bilateral trade ties will remain strong.

William Bain, Head of Trade Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said the judgment clarified limits on executive tariff powers but left significant uncertainty for businesses.

“If he wants to, he could use the 1974 Trade Act to impose even higher tariffs than the additional 10 per cent levies that the UK and Australia have already faced in many goods sectors,” Bain said.

China sees possible easing of tensions

China has not issued a formal government response, but the Chinese Embassy in Washington reiterated that trade wars benefit no one, according to Al Jazeera.

The embassy suggested the ruling could be broadly welcomed in China, which has been a primary target of Trump’s tariff policies. At the peak of the dispute, duties on Chinese imports reached 145 per cent.

Beijing has sought to offset losses in the US market by strengthening trade ties with Southeast Asian countries and pursuing agreements with the European Union. The embassy said the ruling could also improve the atmosphere ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Germany expects relief

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects the tariff burden on German firms to ease following the court decision.

Speaking to ARD broadcaster, Merz stressed the need for coordinated European engagement with Washington.

“We will have a very clear European position on this, because tariff policy is a matter for the European Union, not individual member states,” he said.

Asia watches closely

Japan said it will carefully study both the ruling and the Trump administration’s response.

In Hong Kong, Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Christopher Hui described the US situation as a “fiasco” but said it highlights Hong Kong’s policy stability and attractiveness to investors.

South Korea’s presidential office, the Blue House, said it will review the development in line with national interests, raising questions about the durability of a recent tariff agreement with Washington.

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry also said it is studying the judgment and its implications.

North America reacts

Canada welcomed the ruling but warned that key challenges remain. Canada–US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc noted that Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminium, softwood lumber and automobiles are still in force.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said optimism is growing, but uncertainty persists over Washington’s next move.

In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government will closely review the ruling’s scope.

She noted that Mexico remains in a relatively strong competitive position as the United States’ largest trading partner, though existing tariffs on steel, aluminium and auto parts remain unaffected.

The ruling

The Supreme Court struck down the sweeping global tariff imposed last year, declaring that Trump improperly relied on emergency powers.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said allowing the administration’s position would replace the longstanding executive-legislative balance on trade with unchecked presidential authority.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration and scope,” Roberts wrote. He said such authority requires clear congressional approval, which was absent in this case.

The court emphasised that the ruling applies specifically to Trump’s broad “Liberation Day” tariffs and does not automatically invalidate more targeted duties imposed on specific countries or products.

While the judgment has been widely interpreted as a legal setback for Trump’s trade agenda, governments and markets are now focused on how Washington may respond in the weeks ahead.