Wike hails President Tinubu’s assent to Electoral Act

By Idowu Bankole

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for promptly Signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister described the President’s action as another demonstration of his commitment to deepening the democratic process by making elections more credible.

Wike also said the passage of the ammended Electoral bill by the National Assembly, and the President giving assent to the bill immediately has ended the unnecessary protest by those who were only preparing an excuse for their impending electoral loss.

He said “democracy has always been a work-in-progress, as it has continuously evolved, adding that by always looking into the Electoral Act with a view to strengthening our democratic process, it is sure that we will keep getting it better.

“I therefore congratulate Mr President and the National Assembly members for playing their roles in this dispensation to make democracy stronger.

“Particularly, I commend the President for not keeping Nigerians waiting for more than 24 hours before signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law.”