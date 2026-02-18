Why I chose to move to Galatasaray – Osimhen

Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has revealed that his decision to leave Napoli for Turkish giants Galatasaray was driven by emotion and passion rather than advice or financial considerations.

The Nigerian striker disclosed that several people, including a former agent, tried to dissuade him from making the move to Turkey, but he ignored the warnings and followed his instincts.

“When I left Napoli, do you know how many people told me, ‘Do not go to Turkey. Are you crazy?’” Osimhen said.

“A former agent even told me, ‘No, no, no. Don’t go there. It’s not a smart move.”

Osimhen explained that he was seeking a club with a similar emotional connection and football culture to what he experienced at Napoli, rather than making what he described as a routine career move.

“But I think with my heart. I wanted to play for Galatasaray. How can I go from the emotion of Napoli to just any club? Impossible. Boring,” he added.

“I wanted to go to a top 3 club in the world in terms of passion. Those are the kind of people who really understand me. The ones who live football in a different way.”

The Super Eagles star also praised Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk for personally convincing him to join the club, saying the manager’s words reassured him about the environment he was stepping into.

“When I spoke to Okan Buruk on the phone, before I signed, he told me, ‘I’m here to tell you that I personally, as a person and as a coach and as a father, I want you in my club. And I know these fans will love you a lot. Even when you’re going through a hard time, this club is the one that is going to back you,’” Osimhen recounted.

He further described his arrival in Turkey as a deeply emotional moment, highlighting the passion of Galatasaray supporters who tracked his flight and welcomed him in large numbers.

“Before stepping on the plane to Turkey, I put everything in the hands of God,” he said.

“When the flight landed, there were 3,000 Gala fans waiting for me in the middle of the night. At a private airport. They were tracking my flight! The people welcomed me with open arms. That feeling is worth more than money.”

Osimhen added that even Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was stunned by the atmosphere during a Champions League clash.

“If you don’t believe me, just ask van Dijk. I was speaking to him after our Champions League match against Liverpool and he said, ‘Man, what kind of atmosphere is this!?”

The striker’s comments underline his belief that passion and connection with fans are central to his career choices, reinforcing why Galatasaray felt like the right destination after his Napoli exit.

Vanguard News